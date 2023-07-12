Bengaluru: Bengaluru, the IT capital of India, has always been at the forefront of technological advancements and innovation. However, on Tuesday morning, the city woke up to something interesting when huge, discarded buttons of ‘Download’, ‘Unlock’, and ‘Search’ were found in several public garbage dumps at places like Jyoti Nivas College, Cubbon Park, Lal Bagh and Church Street among others.

Residents of Bengaluru are intrigued and filled with anticipation by the juxtaposition of these buttons against the backdrop of garbage dumps. Social media platforms are buzzing with debates as individuals exchange ideas and speculations regarding the importance and meaning of these peculiar buttons. It is worth mentioning that terms such as ‘download’, ‘unlock’ and ‘search’ are quite integral in the world of internet and mobile technology.

As citizens eagerly await the mystery to unfold, the city of Bengaluru continues to capture the imagination of the nation with its relentless pursuit of technological excellence. Whether this unconventional placement of buttons signifies a novel approach to digital detox or heralds an upcoming breakthrough in digital innovation, Bengaluru has once again positioned itself as a hub of curiosity, inspiring discussions and speculation about the future of technology in the city and the country at large.