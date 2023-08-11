Live
Mysuru: Leopard cubs rescued from a sugarcane field
Mysuru: Forest officials rescued two leopard cubs from sugarcane fields of Guddadakoppalu village, in the T. Narasipur taluk in the district on...
The cubs were found while harvesting sugarcane in the farm of Doreswami in Guddadakoppalu village. The laborers who were engaged in the harvesting process acted swiftly and efficiently, rescuing the young leopards from their unexpected surroundings. The laborers promptly handed over the rescued cubs to the local forest department for further care and attention.
Farmers urged the forest department to catch leopards in the region which menacing villagȩs eating domestic animals̤ Farmers urged the forest department to put a cage to catch the mother leopard in the sugar cane field with cubs tonight so mother leopard would come and could be caught̤̤ The villagers also urged the forest officers to shift the mother and cubs to far away forest̤