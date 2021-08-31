Mysuru-Madikeri highway work to begin in June 2022 

Mysuru: The much anticipated Mysuru–Madikeri highway work being executed by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) will begin by June 2022.

According to NHAI sources, the project will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 3,883 crores. Once the project is completed, journey time from Madikeri to Mysuru will be 90 minutes, instead of the present three hours.

According to the project report, the NHAI will spend Rs 2,733 crore for laying the road and Rs 1,150 crore towards compensation for land acquisition.

Another major expressway project between Bengaluru and Mysuru is expected to be completed before October next year. It is taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 8,654 crore.

This express way will cut down the journey time to 3 ½ hours compared to 6 ½ hours from Madikeri to Bengaluru. Similarly, the commute time between Mangaluru and Bengaluru will be reduced considerably.

Speaking to The Hans India, Special Land Acquisition Officer (SLAO) Devaraj said that an office has been opened in Mysuru for land acquisition for the Mysuru-Madikeri highway project.

He further said a joint survey by NHAI and State revenue officials has been conducted for the proposed six-lane road and a notification has been issued to distribute compensation to land owners in Mysuru and Hunsur taluks. Another notification to Periyapatna and Madikeri taluk will be issued soon.

The proposed road will have entry and exit from Madikeri, Sunticoppa, Kushalnagar, Periyapatna, Hunsur and Mysuru and the entire stretch will have a wire mesh fence.