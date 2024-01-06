Namma Metro needs 3-4 years to run on the airport route

Bengaluru: Going by the pace of work by Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL), travelling to Kempegowda International Airport by Metro Rail (Blue Line) may take at least another four years.

At present, the construction work of the pillars is almost at the completion stage. Caps have been installed on the pillars at some places and this work is going on at a snail’s pace. Rail alignment, system, signaling system has to be done. The organization is taking three years to complete the work on the pillars.

Three organisations are handling the work of our Metro Blue Line connecting the city silk board to Bangalore International Airport and 50 per cent of the pillar work has been completed. Afcons, SNC and NCC companies are carrying out this work. NCC is working in three phases. Afcons, SNC companies are working fast.

Afcons Company has contracted the civil work from Silk Board to Kodibeesanahalli (Devarabisanahalli) and 56 per cent of the pillar work has been completed. Now SNC is working from Kodibeesanahalli (Devarabisanahalli) to KR Puram. The company has completed 80 per cent pillar work, 63 per cent pillar cap and 49 per cent U-girder installation.

Nagarjuna Construction Company (NCC) is handling the 37 km of Blue Line. The organization is working in three phases, from Benniganahalli to Kempapura (Phase-1), from Kempapura to Yelahanka Air Base (Phase-2), from Yelahanka Air Base to International Airport (Phase-3). A total of 33 percent of the pillar work has been completed in three phases.

Land acquisition process is the major reason for the delay of this route. A total of 274 properties were to be acquired for this project.

Out of which 214 properties are private and 60 properties belong to the government. Locals say BMRCL took a long time to buy private properties.

The delay in the permission of railway crossing at Doddajala, relocation of Gail gas pipeline near the air base, long time taken for handover of land from Yelahanka air base, suspension of work near Jakkur Plantation for several months, pending land acquisition process of Hebbal, all these reasons have delayed the work.

There was a tug-of-war for the construction of Bettahalasur station between KR Puram - Kempegowda international airports. After this, in January 2023, near the HBR layout of Nagawara Ring Road, a bunch of iron rods of a metro pillar suddenly collapsed and the mother and child died. Due to this, the work was stopped for three months.