Narayana Health receives CAP accreditation

Bengaluru: The Accreditation Committee of the College of American Pathologists (CAP) has awarded accreditation to Narayana Health, Bengaluru, Karnataka based on results of a recent on-site inspection as part of the CAP’s Accreditation Programs. Recognized for rigorous and robust standards, CAP accreditation elevates quality and mitigates risk, an important way that laboratories can contribute to improved patient outcomes.

The Director - Department of Laboratory, Medicine and Blood bank, Consultant at Narayana Health City, Dr. K Mallika Reddy was advised of this global recognition and congratulated for the excellence of the services being provided. Narayana Health is one of more than 8,000 CAP-accredited facilities worldwide. Upon learning of the laboratory’s accreditation, the Chairman and Executive Director at Narayana Health, Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty said, “We are honored to receive accreditation from the College of American Pathologists, as it recognizes our commitment to delivering the highest standards of patient care. This achievement reflects our dedicated team’s expertise, diligence and unwavering pursuit of excellence in pathology. Together, we shall strive to improve lives through accurate diagnoses and quality healthcare”.

During the CAP accreditation process, inspectors examine the laboratory’s records and quality control of procedures. CAP inspectors also examine laboratory staff qualifications, equipment, facilities, safety program and record, and overall management. These reviews help verify activities that reflect the most recent best practices. With over 23,000 laboratory participants, in addition to accreditation, the CAP offers proficiency testing/external quality assessment (PT/EQA) programs, quality improvement tools, and protocols and guidelines to ensure excellence in all areas across the laboratory. Built on a foundation of pathologist expertise, the College of American Pathologists (CAP) partners with laboratories worldwide to elevate the quality of laboratory medicine with best-in-class solutions designed to drive operational excellence, achieve diagnostic confidence, and ensure the best patient care.