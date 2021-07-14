NCW partners with IIMB to launch online course

Bengaluru: The National Commission for Women (NCW) partnered with Indian Institute of Management Bengaluru (IIMB) to launch an online 'Do Your Venture' module for women entrepreneurs which has seen record participation from women across the country.

Launched in partnership with NSRCEL, IIMB's startup incubator and IIMBx, its digital learning initiative, the unique program has seen active participation from over 1000 aspiring women entrepreneurs who have been equipped with tools and techniques for generating ideas and encouraging them to launch their own ventures.

This fully sponsored course by NCW is designed to give hands-on, action oriented, systematic, and scientific management lessons to 5000 budding women entrepreneurs for identifying, evaluating and testing entrepreneurial opportunities.

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma said, "Socio-economic development can be achieved only when women become equal partners in the workforce. The National Commission for Women is proud to have handheld so many women in realizing their dream of becoming entrepreneurs.

We believe that the beneficiaries of this program will inspire other women to become self-reliant thereby leading to larger involvement of women in India's workforce.

Together, we will realize the dream of an Atmanirbhar Bharat, led by women." Prof. Venkatesh Panchapagesan, Chairperson, NSRCEL reflected upon the challenges posed by the pandemic and how the program has encouraged women to turn this threat of COVID-19 into an opportunity. He also lauded the remarkable spirit of women to never give up.