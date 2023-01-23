Nearly 50% of seats already sold out to marquee clients

Bengaluru:The shared office space provider, BHIVE Workspace announced the inauguration of the World's largest coworking space on in Bengaluru. The facility was inaugurated by the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai. The day-long event also marked the presence of Tejasvi Surya, Member of Parliament from Bengaluru South constituency, Mohandas Pai, Chairman of Manipal Global Education, among other dignitaries from the state government and the start-up ecosystem.

The occasion was also graced by Manjunatha Prasad, Principal Secretary to CM, M Satish Reddy, MLA Bommanahalli Constituency, Chairman of Manipal Global Education, Anil Shetty, Founder of MetaMan and State Treasurer, BJP Yuva Morcha, Gopinath Reddy, MLC, Bangalore along with Naresh Kumar, Chairman of (Karnataka Savitha Samaja Development Corporation (KSSDC).

The coworking space, situated in HSR, Bengaluru, is spread across 2 acres and offers over 8,000 seats and a multitude of retail offerings including food and beverage, sports arena and concierge services. It also counts some of the marquee start-ups across all the sectors as its occupiers and has been witnessing rapid adoption due to its state-of-the-art infrastructure, facilities and value-added services. BHIVE Workspace has been witnessing immense traction among start-ups with 50% of the seats already sold out.

During the event, the Co-founder and CEO of BHIVE Workspace, Shesh Paplikar gave a tour of the facility to the CM Bommai, where he highlighted the array of services they have made available for small businesses and start-ups to support them in their growth journey. After this, the Chief Minister participated in a session moderated by Paplikar where he responded to queries from the attendees across a wide range of subjects and spoke about his vision of turning Karnataka into a preferred destination for businesses across the country. The event concluded with scintillating performances from popular Kannada rapper Chandan Shetty, and famous playback singer Sangeetha Ravindranath and many more. Commenting on the inaugural, Co-founder and CEO of BHIVE Workspace, Shesh Paplikar said, "We are so happy to be able to create the world's largest coworking space in our dear city Bengaluru which is known as the Silicon Valley of India. The property offers unparalleled facilities that no other co-working space in the world offers, and yet has been priced in a way that is affordable for the Indian start-ups. We are so proud that Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai ji has recognised our work and is present here today to inaugurate our campus"