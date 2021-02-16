Negative RT-PCR report a must for travellers from Kerala to Karnataka 

Bengaluru: The government of Karnataka on Tuesday introduced a new rule that all travellers coming to Bengaluru from Kerala must carry a negative COVID-19 test certificate that is not older than 72 hours. Manjunath Prasad,Commissioner, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) said "those who arrive from Kerala without a negative RT-PCR test result will be asked to get tested in Bengaluru and quarantine themselves if found to be positive. They will be able to move freely only if their test result comes negative."

The decision comes a week after the Karnataka Health Department issued an order stating that students coming from Kerala to Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Mysuru, Kodagu and Chamarajanagar districts must carry a negative COVID-19 test certificate that is not older than 72 hours. The BBMP commissioner also announced that coronavirus testing will be increased in the city. This is in light of the fact that between February 9 and 12, Bengaluru saw an average of 200 cases per day, which increased to an average of 250 over the next few days.