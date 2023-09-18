Live
- Purandeswari slams AP govt. demands inquiry into alleged irregularities in liquor issues
- PM Modi recalls momentous occasions on last day of LS proceedings in old Parliament House
- Apple to roll out iOS 17 today: Time, Compatible iPhones, and Features
- J&K L-G visits slain police officer’s family to offer condolences
- India Meteorological Department issues Red Alert till Sep 20 as Gujarat braces for torrential rainfall
- Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 - Gearing up for the Most Awaited Festival
- ATS team arrests Bhilwara man for posting anti-national content on social media
- Delhi HC upholds cancellation of UPSC aspirant's candidature for uploading wrong photo
- Flat selling case: ED tracks audit report of accused company with Nusrat Jahan’s signature as director
- ‘Triple danger’ looming over Indian markets in the near-term
Just In
New app coming soon from BMTC
With Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) completing 25 routes, the corporation is planning to launch a separate app for BMTC. Passengers will get complete information about BMTC services from this app. Also, advance ticket purchase facility is available.
Bengaluru: With Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) completing 25 routes, the corporation is planning to launch a separate app for BMTC. Passengers will get complete information about BMTC services from this app. Also, advance ticket purchase facility is available.
An app is being prepared to make BMTC Silver Jubilee a memorable one. The BMTC information which was available through the website so far is now being made available through smartphones. In the new app, bus timings, where is the bus of which route? Real time information is being made available. Also, which bus stand and stop is near the place where the passengers are staying. The mobile app will provide the information about all the systems in that station and TTMC.
Officials have also thought about making it possible to buy tickets mainly through the app. It has been discussed to allow the BMTC app on the same model as the app for airline ticket booking. A system is being implemented to pay through the app and enter the stop where they will board the bus or the place where they will get off from the station, and pay the corresponding ticket fare online.
By purchasing e-tickets through mobile app, passengers will save time and hassle of buying tickets in the bus. The workload of administrators will also be reduced. Therefore, BMTC officials have said that they have thought about adopting the new system in the app.