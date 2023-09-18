New app coming soon from BMTC

Bengaluru: With Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) completing 25 routes, the corporation is planning to launch a separate app for BMTC. Passengers will get complete information about BMTC services from this app. Also, advance ticket purchase facility is available.



An app is being prepared to make BMTC Silver Jubilee a memorable one. The BMTC information which was available through the website so far is now being made available through smartphones. In the new app, bus timings, where is the bus of which route? Real time information is being made available. Also, which bus stand and stop is near the place where the passengers are staying. The mobile app will provide the information about all the systems in that station and TTMC.

Officials have also thought about making it possible to buy tickets mainly through the app. It has been discussed to allow the BMTC app on the same model as the app for airline ticket booking. A system is being implemented to pay through the app and enter the stop where they will board the bus or the place where they will get off from the station, and pay the corresponding ticket fare online.

By purchasing e-tickets through mobile app, passengers will save time and hassle of buying tickets in the bus. The workload of administrators will also be reduced. Therefore, BMTC officials have said that they have thought about adopting the new system in the app.