Live
- BJP’s ‘dirty trick’ to target Rahul Gandhi, says Cong leader on court summons
- Mutual fund SIP inflows cross Rs 26,000 crore mark for 2nd month in a row
- Australian research offers new treatment hope for deadly childhood cancers
- Finch questions timing of Stoinis’ shock ODI retirement
- Viraj Ghelani advises avoiding roadways for Mahakumbh
- Golf: Aditi, Pranavi among four Indians in Saudi Ladies International
- 10 Foreign Nationals Arrested for Drug Trafficking in Bengaluru
- 3rd ODI: Jadeja, Shami rested as England opt to bowl first; Varun misses out with sore calf
- Sanjay Raut criticises Sharad Pawar for honouring Eknath Shinde
- Scope for domestic industry to indigenise solutions in maritime air domain: Chief of Naval Staff
Just In
New collaboration: BEML-STX Engines to Boost Indigenous Defence Manufacturing
In a significant step towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing, BEML Ltd., a Defence Public Sector Undertaking (DPSU) under the Ministry of Defence, has entered into a partnership with South Korea’s STX Engine to co-develop and manufacture advanced battle tank and marine engines.
Bengaluru: In a significant step towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing, BEML Ltd., a Defence Public Sector Undertaking (DPSU) under the Ministry of Defence, has entered into a partnership with South Korea’s STX Engine to co-develop and manufacture advanced battle tank and marine engines.
The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in Bengaluru by BEML Chairman and Managing Director Shantanu Roy and STX Engine President & CEO Sangsu Lee. The collaboration encompasses the production of engines, spares, aggregates, as well as servicing and maintenance for defence applications.
The initiative is aligned with the government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) vision and is aimed at reducing dependence on imports while enhancing India’s defence and maritime capabilities. BEML will integrate STX Engine’s technology to optimise production processes and expedite localisation efforts.
The partnership is expected to strengthen the domestic manufacturing ecosystem, foster technological innovation, and open export opportunities to friendly nations. This development marks a crucial step in India’s pursuit of self-sufficiency in critical defence technologies.