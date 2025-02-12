New collaboration: BEML-STX Engines to Boost Indigenous Defence Manufacturing

Bengaluru: In a significant step towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing, BEML Ltd., a Defence Public Sector Undertaking (DPSU) under the Ministry of Defence, has entered into a partnership with South Korea’s STX Engine to co-develop and manufacture advanced battle tank and marine engines.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in Bengaluru by BEML Chairman and Managing Director Shantanu Roy and STX Engine President & CEO Sangsu Lee. The collaboration encompasses the production of engines, spares, aggregates, as well as servicing and maintenance for defence applications.

The initiative is aligned with the government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) vision and is aimed at reducing dependence on imports while enhancing India’s defence and maritime capabilities. BEML will integrate STX Engine’s technology to optimise production processes and expedite localisation efforts.

The partnership is expected to strengthen the domestic manufacturing ecosystem, foster technological innovation, and open export opportunities to friendly nations. This development marks a crucial step in India’s pursuit of self-sufficiency in critical defence technologies.