New road sign put up for visually impaired goes viral

Bengaluru: A commuter in Bengaluru recently saw an unusual road sign and posted a photo on social media, tagging the traffic police to clear up any confusion.

Aniruddha Mukherjee, an observant commuter, tweeted a photograph of the sign with four black dots on a white background on Twitter. He wrote, "What traffic symbol is this? @wftrps @blrcitytraffic. This is put up just before Hopefarm signal!"

The traffic officers in the Whitefield area reacted quickly and explained why the sign had been placed. The officials said that it is a "cautionary signboard" indicating that a blind person may be present on the road and that commuters should drive with caution.

"Dear Sir, that is a cautionary sign board which (warns) that a blind person may likely be on the road (and so you must) exercise caution while driving. There is a school (for blind people) at Hope Farm Junction where this board is placed," the traffic police tweeted.

The post sparked a debate on social media, with some internet users supporting the idea and others opposing it.