New Year celebrations set to ignite Mangaluru

As the echoes of Christmas fade away, the anticipation for New Year’s Eve is turning Mangaluru into a vibrant hub of excitement. The city is gearing up for an extravagant array of New Year parties, not limited to the bustling hotels within the city limits but resonating into the outskirts as well.

Beyond the mere revelry, the essence lies in the camaraderie among old friends, especially those reuniting from their college days. Nithish Shetty, a spirited reveller from Mumbai, is spearheading an Instagram campaign, urging his buddies to join the New Year revelry. His friend Aaron expresses excitement about their first party since completing their engineering courses, a reunion that spans cities like Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, and even Dubai.

New Year celebrations are synonymous with indulging in gastronomic delights, beverages, music, and dance. While many gather at their favourite watering holes, the city’s top hotels are emphasising family-centric affairs. Welcoming families with open arms, hotels are cautiously managing the entry of stags, with stringent criteria in place to maintain a family-friendly atmosphere.

In a bid to ensure the safety of revellers, hospitality providers like Pramath Shetty are going beyond the conventional by offering transportation solutions. Recognising the importance of getting guests home safely, arrangements include a fleet of vehicles with sober drivers. With over 800 cars from taxi aggregators attached to various hotels, a watchful eye ensures that guests reach home safely without succumbing to drinking and driving. The city police have issued advisories against such behaviour.

Despite the city’s population of nearly five lakh, only a small percentage opt for organised New Year parties in hotels. The top places inside the core city are the Taj Vivanta, The Village, Ocean Pearl, and Moti Mahal, which stand out as the main party zones, each offering enticing prizes and offers. The highlight of these New Year parties lies in the elaborate buffet menus, complemented by premium international beverage partners. While the indulgence may elevate the cost, organisers emphasise the uncompromised quality and range of offerings.

As the city embraces food aggregator apps, over 50% of partygoers prefer to celebrate at home. Services from Swiggy, Zomato, Uber, and Foodpanda are witnessing a surge in orders, particularly for the upcoming December 31st celebrations.

Safety-conscious families are opting for indoor celebrations, avoiding the chaos of the New Year crowd. Alwyn Pais, a resident organiser in Urva, attests to the convenience of doorstep deliveries for both food and beverages.

However, for dedicated home cooks, the declining inflation levels make hosting a home-cooked New Year’s Eve feast more affordable and appealing. Melanie Rego, a seasoned homemaker, appreciates her husband’s knack for securing market deals, making their home-cooked meals cheaper than most supermarkets.

Despite the availability of diverse poultry products, chicken remains the preferred choice for New Year celebrations. Poultry suppliers are optimistic about stable prices for the season, with dressed and frozen chicken anticipated to be in high demand.