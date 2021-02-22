NIA files charge-sheet against two LeT terrorists

Bengaluru: On Monday, the National Investigative Agency (NIA) filed supplementary charge-sheet before the NIA Special Court, Bengaluru, Karnataka against two accused persons namely Dr.Sabeel Ahmed, a resident of Bengaluru and Asadulla Khan Abu Sufiyan a resident of Hyderabad, Telangana in LeT Conspiracy Case, Bengaluru.



The case, initially registered at Basaveshwaranagar Nagar Police station, Bengaluru City on August 29, 2012 was pertaining to conspiracy hatched by the members of the proscribed terrorist organizations Lashkar-e-Taiba (Le-T) and Harkat-ul-Jehad-e-lslami (HuJI) to commit subversive activities and wage war against the Government of India.

According to the NIA the accused had procured illegal arms and ammunition for

targeted killings of important personalities of Hindu community in Bengaluru and

Hubbli in Karnataka, Nanded in Maharashtra and in Hyderabad, Telangana to disturb the communal harmony and strike terror in society.

NIA had re-registered the case on November 25, 2012. NIA had earlier chargesheeted 17 accused persons in this case after completion of investigation.

The NIA in a release has stated that further investigation has established that accused persons Dr.Sabeel Ahmed and Asadulla Khan are members of proscribed terrorist organisation LeT. "They were involved in criminal conspiracy along with other accused persons in supporting and furthering the cause of LeT in Damam and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. They had actively participated in conspiracy meetings in which terrorist activities like targeted killings of important personalities of Hindu community in Bangalore and Hubli in Karnataka and Nanded in Maharashtra were planned.

In this case, the NIA special court, Bengaluru had earlier convicted thirteen accused persons on September 16, 2016 with five years imprisonment and with fine for their involvement in offences. The trial is

continuing against earlier charge-sheeted three accused persons. Further investigation against six absconding accused persons continues.