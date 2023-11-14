Nigerian Fraudsters Operating from Bengaluru Nabbed for Online Scam Targeting Businessmen

Vijayapura; In a significant breakthrough, the Vijayapura CEN Police have successfully arrested three individuals of Nigerian origin engaged in online fraud, specifically targeting businessmen in Karnataka. This foreign Nigerian syndicate, operating from Silicon City Bengaluru, exploited locals and defrauded prominent businessmen.

The Nigerian team specialized in targeting businessmen and executed a fraudulent scheme against a prominent businessman in Vijayapur, utilizing online channels under the guise of mining investments. The CEN Police have apprehended three Nigerian nationals in connection with this case. The perpetrators convinced a trusting businessman that investing money in crypto mining would yield a profit of two hundred times the initial investment. The businessman, swayed by the promise, handed over more than 59 lakhs in increments to the fraudsters.

After successfully scamming a Vijayapur businessman, these foreign fraudsters caught the attention of law enforcement. A case was registered at the CEN police station, prompting CPI Ramesh Awaji and his team to launch an investigation. The team succeeded in arresting three Nigerian individuals in Bengaluru identified as Osemudimen Peter (38), residing in CK Palya , K R Emeka Happy (40) of K R Puram; and Obinna Stanley (42) of Nilasandra.

A notable aspect of this case is the unexpected apprehension of the Nigerian culprits. Despite extensive efforts, foreign fraudsters often evade capture. In this particular scam, the perpetrators refrained from using phone calls, conducting all communication through WhatsApp calls, making it challenging for law enforcement. Interestingly, one of the accused, Peter from the CK Palya , unwittingly revealed their location when he called an electrician to fix his house's electricity. This led to the sequential capture of the Nigerian fraudsters.

CEN Inspector Ramesh Awaji, who had previously arrested five individuals, including one Kenyan, in connection with the case on the 10th of last month, is receiving commendation for his efforts. An extensive operation was conducted, resulting in the arrest of three fraudsters. The police seized multiple items, including 21 mobile phones, 18 SIM cards, a laptop, and an ATM card used in the commission of the crimes. The meticulous work of CEN Inspector Ramesh Awaji and his team has received accolades, particularly in a challenging domain like online fraud. District Superintendent of Police Sabir praised the team's dedication and efficiency in bringing foreign fraudsters to justice. The investigation is ongoing.