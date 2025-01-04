NIMHANS among top 200 hospitals in the world: Nadda

Bengaluru: NIMHANS is also one of the best 200 hospitals in the world. Seven lakh people re-ceive treatment at NIMHANS Hospital annually. Some new services have also been started in the hospital, said NIMHANS Chairman and Union Health Minister JP Nadda.

He was speaking at the ‘NIMHANS Golden Jubilee’ programme held at the NIM-HANS Hospital auditorium in Bengaluru. ‘Our government has implemented many health schemes. NIMHANS has distinguished itself in health services. This long journey of 50 years, sacrifices and service is memorable’. He instructed the officials to prepare a roadmap for NIMHANS’ development for the next 25 years.‘Congratulations on NIMHANS’ tele-consultation service. NIMHANS is sending more than 1000 trained students to health services annually’. He said that the limited re-sources need to be increased further.

NIMHANS’ contribution in policy formulation on mental health has been recognized globally’. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the government is working with NIM-HANS to provide mental health services across the state.

‘Our government is implementing several programmes to provide mental health ser-vices. It has emphasised suicide prevention, rehabilitation of addicts and community mental health programs at the district and taluk levels. The Tele Manas (National Tele Mental Health) program has been very successful. About 17 lakh people in need of mental health support in the state have benefited from it.’ He said that the state government has demonstrated its commitment by providing Rs 137 crore every year for the functioning of NIMHANS. ‘The government is committed to supporting NIMHANS’ infrastructure development, research and training programs. Let us work together and build a health system that prioritizes mental health and build a healthy nation’.