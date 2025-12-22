No differences with Congress leaders, CM and I are working like brothers: DKS

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday dismissed speculation about differences within the Congress leadership, asserting that there was complete unity in the party and that he and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah were working together like brothers.

“There are no differences between me and any Congress leader. Aren’t the Chief Minister and I working together like brothers?” Shivakumar said while speaking to reporters near his residence in Sadashivanagar.

Responding to queries about his meetings with leaders perceived to be close to the Chief Minister, Shivakumar said, “Who are the CM’s close aides? They are close to me as well. Tell me, who isn’t close to whom in politics? Aren’t they close to me too?”

Referring to Congress MLA KN Rajanna, he said the leader was equally close to him and recalled that Rajanna was appointed Apex Bank chairman during the tenure of former Chief Minister SM Krishna when Shivakumar was in the Congress. “This has nothing to do with the Chief Minister. You can ask Rajanna himself,” he said.

On reports suggesting political coordination meetings, Shivakumar clarified that they were colleagues who had worked together for years. “Since the last 16 years, from the time Rajanna joined the Congress, have there been any differences between the Chief Minister and me? Media and opposition parties are creating an impression of discord to suit their narrative,” he alleged.

He maintained that occasional political statements should not be misconstrued as conflicts. “Even brothers argue at times—what kind of fight is this?” he remarked.

‘No confusion within the party’

Dismissing reports of internal confusion within the Congress, Shivakumar said, “There is no confusion at all. The confusion exists only in the media and the BJP. Their party has enough problems, so they are trying to create issues here. The media needs news—that’s all.”

Asked about remarks by other leaders on resolving internal issues, he said, “I am not their spokesperson. Senior leaders will respond on their own.”

‘People’s blessings give me confidence’

When asked about his apparent confidence, Shivakumar said it stemmed from public support. “The blessings of the people give me confidence. The media is unnecessarily amplifying things,” he said. He also confirmed discussions with the Congress high command regarding the Legislative Council elections and the issuance of B-forms to candidates.

Meetings with Union Ministers

On his proposed visit to Delhi, Shivakumar said he would attend a meeting on river interlinking projects and seek appointments with Union ministers. He said he would press for a 50% funding share from the Centre for major infrastructure projects, including Bengaluru Metro expansion.

“We are undertaking large-scale metro projects, double-decker corridors, and route extensions to Hoskote and Bidadi. We also need to discuss Mahadayi and Yettinahole projects with the Union Forest Minister. Most work on Yettinahole has been completed, and water must reach Tumakuru,” he said. He added that preparations were underway to submit the DPR for the Mekedatu project.

On Hate Speech law

Welcoming Telangana’s move to curb hate speech, Shivakumar said such legislation was necessary. “Hate speech creates unnecessary fear, division, and law-and-order problems. Karnataka is a peaceful state, and such measures are required to protect harmony,” he said.

‘Congress has kept its promises’

Asked about his satisfaction with governance, Shivakumar said the Congress government had fulfilled the promises made to the people. “There is no confusion within the party. We have implemented our guarantees and manifesto commitments, focusing on economic security for all,” he said.

He stressed that Bengaluru’s development remained a priority. “Pothole-free roads and easing traffic congestion are our focus. The world is watching Bengaluru, and we are committed to its development,” he added.

Appeal for cooperation in Pulse Polio Drive

Shivakumar appealed to parents to cooperate with the Pulse Polio Immunisation campaign scheduled from December 21 to 24. “Health is our greatest asset. Health workers will visit over 28 lakh households, and vaccines will be administered to over 11.34 lakh children,” he said.

He added that 460 mobile teams, 601 transit teams, and 3,390 booths would be deployed, the highest number of teams in the country. A QR code has also been released to help parents locate nearby vaccination booths. The campaign will also cover 1.61 lakh migrant children and 1,349 slums across the state.