No more in election politics -Sadananda Gowda

Bengaluru: Senior leader of the BJP and former Chief Minister of Karnataka, DV Sadananda Gowda has announced his retirement from electoral politics. He followed in the footsteps of former Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa and former Deputy Chief Minister KS Eshwarappa. Sitting MP from Bengaluru North Lok Sabha Constituency, Sadananda Gowda has stated. “I have served the party and the country in many capacities as a politician for the last 30 years of active politics, It is time for me to make way for younger people to come up and serve the party and the country. In fact, I wanted to retire from electoral politics 15 years ago when I was 25 years old, but my seniors in the party wanted me to be in the service of the country for some more years. So I made the decision to hang up my boots much before the 2024 general elections so that we could groom a youngster to take up my seat in the next Lok Sabha”.

Talking about this in Hassan, he said, “The party has given me everything; I don't want more. I have decided not to continue in electoral politics. In my 30 years of political career, the party has given me various posts. He said that he has worked as an MLA for 10 years, MP and Chief Minister for 20 years, and President of the state unit for 4 years” he said

On October 25, Gowda tried to meet the BJP National President J.P. Nadda on the invitation of the latter in New Delhi, but after three days, he was not given audience by the president.