No need for SIT probe in MUDA land scam: K'taka Home Minister

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara, on Monday, said that there is no need for a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam alleging involvement of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Addressing the media, Parameshwara said: "We will not try to hush up any scam. We are an open book; there is nothing hidden. CM Siddaramaiah has clarified the matter, and there is no need to make statements about it repeatedly."

"There is no necessity for the government to form an SIT to probe the MUDA land scam. There is also no necessity to hand over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The Chief Minister has clarified the issue, and there is no necessity to probe the matter," he reiterated.

Dismissing the talks of the high command being upset about the Congress infighting over the post of the Chief Minister and issuing gag orders, the Minister stated that nothing of that sort has happened.

"I had gone to New Delhi with CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar. The high command appreciated our performance and sent us back. No other instructions were given during the meeting. They have told us that we are doing a good job," Parameshwara said.

When asked about BJP MLA Basanagouda R. Patil Yatnal's letter to the Central government to stop guarantee schemes alleging that they are ruining the state economy, Parameshwara stated: "Let the Central government get back to us; we will see about it. We are chosen by the people to govern the state. The people have not elected them (BJP)."

"The people have given a mandate for BJP to govern at the Centre. They will administer as the Central government, and we will govern here. It is MLA Yatnal's opinion. We have taken measures to help people while also keeping a healthy economy in mind," Parameshwara maintained.

"If guarantees create issues, resolving those issues is our responsibility. The amount of Rs 56,000 crore that we spend on guarantees, we will handle the consequences. We don't want their guidance and direction in that regard," Parameshwara said.

Responding to a question whether the Central government could issue directions regarding the guarantees, the Karnataka Home Minister said: "Let them issue directions. We will see."

"That is why I mentioned that people have elected us to rule and not them. On what basis would the Central government give directions?" Parameshwara questioned.

Reacting to Union Minister Pralhad Joshi's statement about the state government being financially incapable of purchasing rice from the Centre, Parameshwara stated: "Let the Union Minister and the Central government write a letter in this regard, and they will know how we will respond to it."

He further mentioned that CM Siddaramaiah has called a meeting of officers to understand the issues faced by people in all districts.

Additionally, the meeting will also assess how the officers have successfully implemented the government's programmes and how they are responding to the grievances of the people, according to the minister.

"The meeting will start today, and discussions will be taken up regarding all departments and reviewed," he added.

"The objective is to motivate the administration to work efficiently, and the meeting has been called to encourage them to take up the works of the people and deliver a more people-friendly administration," he emphasised.