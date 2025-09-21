No opposition in cabinet to caste census, clarifies Higher Education Minister

Shivamogga: Karnataka Higher Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil has clarified that no opposition was raised in the state cabinet regarding the ongoing socio-economic and caste census, countering speculation of internal differences within the government.

Speaking to reporters in Shivamogga, Patil said, “The survey will be conducted as usual. Earlier, when the census was conducted, certain sub-castes among Christians had been recorded. This time, officials have included those entries. It is not a decision of the state government. A ministerial committee has been appointed to review unnecessary sub-caste entries, and corrections will be made during the census.”

Patil also addressed local concerns regarding the district hospital and McGann Teaching Hospital. He dismissed reports of separating the two, saying, “There is no proposal to detach the district hospital from McGann Hospital. The idea of making it a separate entity existed even back in 2013, but it was never implemented. McGann was started in 2007 and should have been made independent by 2013. Even now, if there is a demand, they can seek to establish a separate district hospital.”

Highlighting ongoing improvements, he said McGann Hospital is being upgraded into a super-specialty facility. “A cath lab has already been opened, and several specialized treatment units have been launched. More departments will be set up, and doctors will be recruited soon. The health department had recalled doctors posted from the medical college, creating a shortage. We have written to the health department and suggested hiring doctors on a contract basis,” he explained.

On the issue of the 7th Pay Commission benefits for contract employees, the minister noted that despite a High Court order, the scheme has not yet been implemented. “The matter has been referred to the finance department. Once they approve, it will be implemented,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also reiterated that the caste census would not be postponed. Speaking at Vidhana Soudha on Friday, he said, “The Backward Classes Commission is a statutory body. The government cannot issue directions to it. We have shared our views, but the final decision rests with the Commission.”

Responding to opposition criticism, Siddaramaiah said BJP leaders were politicizing the issue by portraying the Congress government as anti-Hindu. “I have directed all ministers to strongly condemn such allegations with one voice. The survey will commence from September 22 as scheduled, and there is no question of postponement,” he emphasised.