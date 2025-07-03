Notorious cattle thief held with MDMA in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru City Crime Branch (CCB) police have arrested a notorious cattle thief who was allegedly selling MDMA, a banned synthetic drug, in the KIADB Road area near Moodipu Kambala Padavu.

The arrested individual has been identified as Abdul Kabir (36), alias "Paarivala Kabir," a resident of Kasaba Bengre. Police seized 12.05 grams of MDMA from him, along with a digital weighing scale, a mobile phone, and a white Maruti Swift car bearing registration number KA-25-MA-8950. The total value of the seized items is estimated at ₹4,31,250.

According to police, Kabir had been sourcing MDMA from Bengaluru and Mumbai and distributing it to students and the general public in Mangaluru.

Further investigation revealed that Kabir is a habitual offender with more than 15 cattle theft cases registered against him in various police stations, including Panambur, Mangaluru South, North, East, Kankanady Town, Ullal, Bajpe, Uppinangady in Dakshina Kannada district, and Madikeri Rural in Kodagu district. He had been absconding for nearly two years after securing bail and failing to appear in court.

The operation was carried out by officers and personnel of the Mangaluru CCB unit. A case has been registered at Konaje Police Station.