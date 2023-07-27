Nurse Falls Victim to Crypto Currency Money Doubling Fraud

Live
Mangaluru: a 31-year-old nurse from Derebail in Mangaluru city, working at a private hospital in Kuntikana, Mangaluru, fell victim to a cryptocurrency money doubling fraud, losing a staggering Rs 3.41 lakh.
Her ordeal began on July 17 when the nurse received an enticing message on her Instagram account from a user named Winslet_Keira. The message offered her a part-time job opportunity that piqued her interest. Curiosity got the better of her, and she clicked on the link provided.
To her surprise, the link led her to an unknown person posing as a crypto account manager. Seemingly charming and persuasive, the fraudster coaxed her into investing in crypto currency, assuring her of lucrative returns. Believing the promises made, the nurse proceeded to transfer a total of Rs 3.41 lakh to various accounts linked to the accused. These transactions were conducted across Canara Bank, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, DBS Bank, Union Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank.
Unfortunately, the deception didn't end there. The nurse, trusting the accused blindly, made two additional transfers using Google Pay to accounts associated with phone numbers 7033959369 and 7033959789.
Realizing the scam only after the substantial loss, the nurse took immediate action and lodged a complaint with the Cyber Economic and Narcotic Crime (CEN) station in Mangaluru on July 23. The authorities are actively investigating the case.
This incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers lurking in the digital world and the importance of being cautious while engaging in online transactions.