Oldest woman @103 gets coronavirus vaccine jab at Apollo

Bengaluru: 103-years-old J Kameshwari is the oldest woman in India to have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, at Apollo Hospitals, Bangalore, as per the data available. She was accompanied by her 77-year-old son Prasad Rao and other family members eligible as per age criteria to get the vaccine to Apollo Hospitals.



Kameshwari co-operated well with the staff while getting vaccinated, and neither she nor her family members reported any side-effects in the 30-minute post-vaccination observation.

Official spokesperson at Apollo Hospitals, Bannerghatta Road, said, "We appreciate the courage and grit shown by Kameshwari and her family, especially at this age to fight against the pandemic by getting vaccinated. They deserve to be praised for setting an example for other senior citizens and helping alleviate any fear and doubts in their minds regarding the vaccine. At Apollo we recommend more people to come forward and take the COVID-19 vaccine, which is a strong weapon in our armoury to win the battle against the novel coronavirus."