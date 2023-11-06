Live
Just In
One poacher killed in gun battle with forest guards
Chamarajanagar: A gunfight took place between a group of poachers and the personnel of the forest department in Maddur wildlife zone of Gundlupet...
Chamarajanagar: A gunfight took place between a group of poachers and the personnel of the forest department in Maddur wildlife zone of Gundlupet taluk of Chamarajanagar district and one poacher was killed. The deceased identified as Manu (35) from Bhimanabidu village in Gundlupet taluk.
A group of 8-10 poachers entered the forest illegally at around 2 AM. The poachers fired unprovokedly on the forest guards who were conducting an operation based on the information that Sambar (Kadave) was being hunted. A poacher was killed when the forest guards retaliated in self-defence and others are reported to have escaped.
Sambar (Kadave) meat (head and leg part) and gun were also seized from the spot and information was given to the District Collectors and Sub Divisional Officers of Kollegal.
The incident took place in the Katte forest area of Nanjegowda, which is about 2 km from the forest boundary. Bandipur Forest Zone Director, Chamarajanagar District Collector and Kollegal Deputy Divisional Officer will visit the place and conduct inspection.