Only 3 per cent green cover left in Bengaluru: IISc study

Bengaluru: Bengaluru, once famously called the ‘Garden City,’ is rapidly losing its greenery.

A recent report by scientists from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has revealed shocking data: only 3 per cent of the city now remains under green cover — a drastic decline from the 70 per cent recorded in 1970.

Rapid urban development, tree cutting for infrastructure projects, metro expansion, and white-topping of roads have led to what experts are calling an environmental emergency. Environmentalists warn that if citizens and authorities fail to act now, Bengaluru could face dire consequences in the near future.

The report warns of increasing global warming, rising temperatures, and a city transforming into a ‘heat island.’

Environmentalist Vinod Kartavya emphasises that to prevent an ecological disaster, the city must aim to increase its green cover to at least 10-11 per cent immediately, with a long-term target of 33 per cent.

Environmental expert Ajay Chandra elaborated on the effects of declining greenery: “With the drop in green cover, air pollution will worsen, borewells will dry up, land will become barren, biodiversity will be lost, and bird and animal populations will vanish. The heat index could rise by over 45 per cent, seriously impacting public health.”