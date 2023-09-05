Opportunity for MLAs, workers in corporation boards: DCM DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru: The Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said, " If I am the only minister, the other MLAs do not get power aint that wrong, everyone will get a chance. MLAs and party workers will be given more opportunities in the corporation boards."



Responding to the media's question in Kanakapura about 'corporation board recruitment and who will be given a chance', Shivakumar said, "Not all the MLAs are asking, 20-25 people are asking. Out of that, we will give 15 people, and we will give the rest of the seats to the workers and we will give them two and a half years. Power and opportunity for our MLAs and workers. We will give, why the media is in a hurry? Aren't the MLAs our leaders?" He said.

Ramanagara is my first priority over Kanakapura

Responding to the question that the activists against the relocation of the medical college had visited the CM, he said, "When I demolished the PLD building in Ramanagara and built a district hospital, why didn't anyone from Dal-BJP come? The result of such boldness is that the best district hospital is in Ramanagara. My first priority is not Kanakapura, but Ramanagara."

When Kumaraswamy was the CM, he had added a medical college to Kanakapura in the budget. After that, the plan was executed as the tender was done and Bhumi Puja was pending. What must come to Ramanagara must come. What should come to Kanakpura should come. Who said it should not come to Ramanagara? Now the proposed college is 3 km away from Ramanagara and the university will be located in Ramanagara. As there is a rule that there should be one medical college for the district, it is being done near Kanakapura.

Listen again to the words I spoke during the inauguration of the mother-child hospital in Kanakapura and the words spoken by Kumaraswamy during the budget speech, listen to Siddaramaiah's words during the budget speech and you will know the truth about who is doing politics. The college which was in Kanakapura was moved to Chikkaballapura, then Yeddyurappa-Bommai said that they will shift it. In this matter, the BJP-Dal should do politics, that is, let them do politics, I have no confusion in this matter," he clarified.

On the question of calling a bandh, "I don't respond to people walking on the footpath, are those who ask questions told not to ask questions?" No one is ready to answer. A tender was called earlier in Kanakapura, if not done now, the loss will have to be paid. The people of Ramnagara are blessed to have two sides.

During Kumaraswamy's time, it was thought that a university should be established in Ramanagara, till today it has not happened, Kumaraswamy's disciple has left 15 acres of land and it has to be decided how to take it. There is a building project on both sides, they get what they want, we get what we want," he said.

Bharat Jodo Yatra will complete 1 year on September 7. To commemorate this, there was a thought that the walk should be held in Bengaluru. We are doing it in Ramanagara because there will be a traffic problem in Bengaluru.

"The Chief Minister is going to walk with us on that day, we have informed the other ministers that they can do it on September 8 as there is a cabinet meeting on the same day. This program will be held in all the district centers of the state for one hour from 5 pm to 6 pm.

Every year I was not able to participate in our Kanakapura taluk teachers day due to the pressure of many tasks, even this year still under the pressure of many works I came. There is a shortage of 40,000 teachers in our state. Education is the top priority of our Congress party. We have planned many schemes to bring revolutionary changes in the field of education.

We are making a plan for effective utilization of CSR funds to provide global level education to all children including schools in rural areas. Leading private educational institutions will be encouraged to adopt the schools.

To the question that the Chief Minister is changing the rules regarding the election of Karnataka Pollution Control Board Chairman, he said, "It is an administrative matter, it is done to facilitate the administration, it changes every government.