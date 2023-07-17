Opposition meeting will be a game changer: K C Venugopal

BENGALURU: A two-day meeting of opposition parties will be held in Bangalore. In this backdrop, AICC General Secretary C Venugopal held a press conference today and attacked JDS and BJP.

The second meeting of Opposition Leaders will be held tomorrow (July 18). The meeting held in Patna on June 23 was a success. The second meeting of the opposition will begin at 11 am tomorrow. Leaders of 26 parties will attend the meeting. Tonight (July 17) CM Siddaramaiah has arranged a dinner party.

AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal said that all parties are coming together for one common cause. Speaking at a press conference in Bangalore, he said that fundamental rights should be protected. He lashed out that the BJP was trying to hide the voice of the opposition in the country.

He said, CBI and ED are trying to hide the voice of the opposition. The development of Maharashtra politics is also a part of this. We are not joining for power. All leaders are coming together to discuss people's problems. Violent incidents have been happening in Manipur for 75 days. Prime Minister Modi has not tried to solve Manipur problem. He said that the people of the country are reeling due to unemployment and price rise.

We are confident that it will be a game changer meeting. I think this is our first real win. Parliament session will begin after 20 We will discuss about Parliament Strategy. We are confident that this will be a game changer meeting. After the Patna meeting, the NDA is also holding a meeting. I think this is our first real win. Many important issues will be discussed in tomorrow's meeting. He said that since there are 26 parties, there will be discussion on dozens of issues, He added.

Speaking at the press conference, KPCC president DK Shivakumar said, Opposition parties coming together to protect the country's interest is a good start. Togetherness is the beginning, thinking together is progress, working together is success. A large-scale meeting will be held tomorrow on how to shape the country's future. This is not just a party meeting.

Discussions will be held in this meeting to solve various problems faced by 140 crore people of the country. On behalf of the KPCC, I would like to welcome everyone to this meeting organized by the Indian National Congress Committee.This unity will be continued in the coming days and work will be done to get the results obtained in the state of Karnataka in the 2024 elections.

More security has been provided for this meeting and I request the party leaders that apart from the designated leaders, no other leaders will be at the hotel where the meeting will be held and at the airports on the invitation of the leaders of other parties. Only some ministers and leaders have been given permission, I request those who do not have permission not to come to the hotel.