Opposition mounting against new irrigation project in Uttara Kannada

Karwar: A fresh irrigation project proposed for Uttara Kannada district has sparked strong opposition from seers, legislators, and Members of Parliament. They have demanded that the government first conduct a carrying capacity study of the district and review the ecological impact of river-linking and the Sharavathi Pump Storage Project before moving forward.

The current proposal seeks to link the Shalmala and Bedti rivers with the Varada river and divert water to Haveri district. Haveri MP and former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has repeatedly spoken in favor of the plan. The state government has also signaled readiness to implement the Sharavathi Pump Storage Project in the district. However, both projects have drawn widespread resistance locally.

Critics argue that Uttara Kannada has already made enormous sacrifices, hosting several hydel and dam projects, including the Kaiga project. Locals fear that further projects could lead to more landslides and ecological imbalance.

Speaking on the issue, Uttara Kannada MP Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri said: “The district’s carrying capacity must be studied before taking up any new project. I have raised this in Parliament as well. The government cannot push new projects without assessing their long-term impact. People here have already sacrificed much for earlier projects and remain displaced without proper support.