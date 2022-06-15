Orchids expands its footprint with 4 new schools in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The International School (OIS), the leading K12 school chain in India is pursuing an expansion course in Karnataka and has announced the launch of four more branches in Bengaluru this week. The new schools are located at Harlur, Rajajinagar, Kadugodi, and Magadi Road. The branches will comfortably accommodate more than 3000 students which will include 150 teaching and non-teaching staff.

All 4 schools have been built on a sprawling 2,00,000 sq ft. approximately. Students will have access to state-of-the-art facilities such as a well-stocked library, football ground, theatre room, basketball, badminton and volleyball courts, cricket pitch, skating rinks, jogging tracks and swimming pools among others amenities. Another unique feature in all these schools will be the incorporation of an inclusive system of education, facilities, and infrastructure to support children with special needs, seat reservations for underprivileged children and a robotics curriculum among others. Apart from academic excellence, Life skills training, Sports activities and personality development are the additional focus areas that the branches will emphasize on. From this academic session, the schools will be operational and will follow the CBSE curriculum. Initially, classes from Nursery to Grade 5 at Rajajinagar, Nursery to Grade 7 at Kadugodi and Magadi Road, and Pre-Nursery to Grade 7 at Harlur branches will be operational.

Speaking on the launch, the Vice President Marketing at Orchids-The International school, Vivek Pateshwari said, "There has been a strong demand from parents in and around these locations for a long time to set up an international school in their vicinities. With these four new schools, we are happy to be able to fulfill their requests and to bring the best-in-class education facility nearby for them. At Orchids, we have always focused on bringing pedagogically sound, global best practices to the Indian education system. Our aim is to make the learning experience engaging, encouraging, and enriching for our students." The new schools are already receiving an overwhelming response from parents around that area. All 4 schools are equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure with an integrated learning approach. Also, all our schools follow covid-19 safety measures and guidelines advised by the authorities.

Inclusive of Special Education

The school branches ensure distinctive attention for special students with help of special educators to track a student's mental health and academic growth. Individual shadow teachers are assigned for every special student and extended exam hours provide to encourage and improve their performance.