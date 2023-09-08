Ours is not an operation, a hand of friendship: DCM DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru: “I am against both Operation Hasta and Operation Kamala. Will not take up this job for any reason. We give only co-operation,” said DCM DK Shivakumar.



On Friday, It was asked by the media near DCM Shivakumar Sadashivnagar residence whether Sukumar Shetty would join the Congress.

"We will extend the hand of friendship. We will embrace those who are passionate about our party's philosophy, and Bharat Jodo. We will walk with our hands on their shoulders," he said.

Answering the question that when will he hug his former and present MLA's, he said, "It is not possible to give a list of how many people are going to join. As they themselves said, the best time will be when the right Lagna comes."

"No one is friend or enemy in politics. Politics is the art of possibilities no matter who we call it. Nobody is stupid in politics. Everyone should take care of their future. Didn't all the washing machines in Maharashtra go together?" he said.

Asked if Cauvery water has been stopped, he said, "We are not getting enough inflow. We are not able to release as much water as the Supreme Court has said. We are waiting for rain. Also, it is important to look after the welfare of our farmers, we are committed to that.

Protests are going on that the water should not be released, the situation is being handled to some extent due to the rains in Bangalore and Ramanagara parts. Farmers' crops and drinking water are our priority," he said. There is no water to be released when asked whether the allotted amount of water has been released. He challenged, "Let the BJP first agree to Mekedatu and Mahadai from the Centre."

“What is anti-people? People have given the result against BJ and made them sit at home. Then they are not qualified enough to elect the Leader of the Opposition. They can't bear to see women taking the bus for free and Rs 2,000 credited into their account. Guaranteed schemes are burning their bellies.

Let Yeddyurappa do what he is doing for his political survival. There should be protests, only then we our legislators will work carefully. We also get excited. There is no government in India that has achieved so much in 100 days. Someone said that they will pay Rs 15 lakhs in 100 days? Let us think about their manifesto first" he retorted.

All the best for JDS-BJP alignment

To the question that Deve Gowda and Amit Shah had met and talked about reconciliation, he said, "This is not a unknown news, why should I talk about there party, let them unite. May they be well, all the best."

“Kumaraswamy and Ashok were one, now Yogeshwar and Kumaraswamy are becoming one. We are happy if anyone in Ramanagara district get united. Let them do anything for their survival and future. But what will happen to their ideology is curious," he said.

"Elderly person Deve Gowda said that he will not go with BJP for any reason. They have formed a party with an ideology, now I don't know what will happen if that party survives? "I don't know what will happen to the current and former MLAs," he said.

Ramnagar bandh was politically motivated

"The bandh and protest on the issue of medical college is politically motivated. Kumaraswamy had given a medical college when he was CM. Its tender has not been cancelled. "Meanwhile, the BJP government gave another medical college to Chikkaballapur," he said.

“Now both Rajiv Gandhi University and Medical College are coming up in Ramnagara. "There is no rule that there should not be two in the same district," he asked.

Azim Premji is the asset of this country

“Azim Premji is spending more than Rs 50,000 crores every year for public welfare. They are the property of this country, it is our duty to give them the cooperation and privilege they need from the government.

Already providing advanced training to government teachers, CSR grants are being used for schools in rural areas. He said that we will help to fill the shortage of teachers. Our cooperation is always there for them who are reducing the burden on the government. He said that the visit was in the interest of the state.