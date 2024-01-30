Parents beware, Mpox disease spreading among children

Bengaluru: Parents beware! Mumps virus has started in children, whereas it has been detected in children of Bengaluru. Due to the divine negligence of the government, the epidemic of mumps virus has started among children. Due to this, some children are experiencing pain in their bones. Children have to stay out of school due to pain. The government should have vaccinated the children to prevent such diseases. It has neglected to provide vaccinations to boost immunity and control disease.

Mumps virus is now appearing more often in children from this background. At present the government is giving only the MR vaccine to children. MMR vaccine is not given. Thus the mumps virus has started for the children. Day by day this virus is becoming more common in children.

The upper part of the neck and the upper part of the forehead has an abscess. Due to this, fever is appearing in the children and the children are becoming irritable.

Mumps infestation has increased since the last two weeks. Mumps can spread very quickly from child to child. Fever and swelling of the neck on both sides in children with this disease. Some people experience pain in the bones. Children have to stay out of school due to this pain.

This disease is caused by a virus called monkey pox or mumps. The parotid glands become enlarged causing severe pain. Located below the front of the ear, these glands produce saliva. It is an infectious disease that spreads from an infected child to another through person-to-person contact (physical contact, saliva, breathing). Children aged 2 to 12 years are most susceptible to this infection. Apart from the parotid glands in the elderly, other organs such as the testes, pancreas and nervous system can also become infected.Symptoms usually appear within 12 to 14 days of viral infection.