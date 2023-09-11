Live
- BJP government spent Rs 4,100cr for G20 Summit, says Congress
- L-G slams Delhi govt for constitution of SMHA
- Abhishek Banerjee being unnecessarily harassed, says Mamata
- SC urged to take suo moto cognizance on rising stray dogs attacks
- TDP’s Andhra bandh continues amid tension, arrests
- Anantapur-Puttaparthi : The bandh call given by TDP protesting the arrest of their president evoked mixed response here on Monday.
- Manjari Fadnnis reveals her go-to thing when she is stressed
- Bajaj Allianz Life Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund Now Open to All Investors NFO period from 11th to 25th September, 2023
- Rupee falls 1 paisa to 83.03 against US dollar
- Nifty scales 20K mount, Sensex regains 67K level as stocks extend rally to 7th day
Just In
Party is watching over Hariprasad's statement against CM: MB Patil
An indirect attack aimed at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah by the senior party leader BK Hariprasad, Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil said on Monday that the party is observing the actions of BK Hariprasad and will take an appropriate decision.
Bengaluru: An indirect attack aimed at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah by the senior party leader BK Hariprasad, Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil said on Monday that the party is observing the actions of BK Hariprasad and will take an appropriate decision.
Answering a question asked by reporters, Minister MB Patil said, 'Hariprasad is a senior leader of the party. He has worked as AICC General Secretary, Member of Rajya Sabha, Party Leader in Legislative Council. Such words should not have come from them. He said that the national leaders of the party will not sit idly by listening to his words.
Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjuna Kharge, Surjewala, Venugopal are all dear to Hariprasad. In this case, he should have discussed all the issues within the party. But they have gone to the streets. This is not correct. He asserted that they will have to face the consequences.
On the same occasion, he clarified that there is no infighting in the Congress.