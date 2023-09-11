Party is watching over Hariprasad's statement against CM: MB Patil

Bengaluru: An indirect attack aimed at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah by the senior party leader BK Hariprasad, Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil said on Monday that the party is observing the actions of BK Hariprasad and will take an appropriate decision.

Answering a question asked by reporters, Minister MB Patil said, 'Hariprasad is a senior leader of the party. He has worked as AICC General Secretary, Member of Rajya Sabha, Party Leader in Legislative Council. Such words should not have come from them. He said that the national leaders of the party will not sit idly by listening to his words.

Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjuna Kharge, Surjewala, Venugopal are all dear to Hariprasad. In this case, he should have discussed all the issues within the party. But they have gone to the streets. This is not correct. He asserted that they will have to face the consequences.

On the same occasion, he clarified that there is no infighting in the Congress.