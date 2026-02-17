  1. Home
Passenger held at Bengaluru airport with hydroponic ganja

  • Created On:  17 Feb 2026 6:45 AM IST

Bengaluru: A passenger who arrived from Bangkok at the Kempegowda International Airport here was arrested with 6.98 kg of hydroponic ganja, valued at Rs 2.44 crore, officials said on Monday.

The accused, whose identity has not been disclosed, was arrested on February 13 under the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act, they said.

“Customs intercepted a passenger arriving from Bangkok and seized 6.98 kg of hydroponic ganja, valued at Rs 2.44 crore, concealed inside cookie packets in checked-in baggage,” Bengaluru Customs said in a post on ‘X’.

