Patch up: Amit Shah diktat to state BJP leaders

Bengaluru: Foreseeing"good opportunities" for BJP in the days ahead, senior leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called for unity among Karnataka leaders, forgetting all past differences. The call came amid internal differences and factional rifts in the BJP state unit. Shah made the remarks during his meeting with state party leaders here on June 20, and it was revealed by Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra on Saturday.

Shah was in the city to inaugurate the Adichunchanagiri University (ACU) Bengaluru campus, BGS Medical College and Hospital. "Yesterday (June 20) along with some of our senior leaders, I met Amit Shah ji and held a detailed discussion for about 20-25 minutes regarding ongoing developments in the state.

Since the Congress government came to power, the divide and rule policy it has adapted, and how this administration has become a curse for farmers and the poor was discussed, and he listened to us patiently," Vijayendra said. Speaking to reporters here, he said Shah asked the state BJP leaders to work unitedly, forgetting past differences.

"He (Shah) has given us a message that the party has good opportunities in the days ahead and all the leaders in the state, forgetting all the differences, should work unitedly. Only then the karyakartas will feel respected and people will also trust us," he added.

A section of leaders have been critical of Vijayendra and opposed to his presidency, accusing him of indulging in "adjustment politics" with the ruling Congress. They have also criticised him and his father -- veteran leader B S Yediyurappa, for trying to keep the party under their clutches.