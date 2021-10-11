Pee Safe launches offline store in Bengaluru

Benagluru: Feminine hygiene and wellness brand, Pee Safe, launched its first offline store in Bengaluru on Sunday. This is part of the company's expansion into the South Indian market.

This is the brand's first Franchise Owned Franchise Operated outlet in south India. The store was inaugurated by Neelamangala MLA, Dr K Sreenivasa Murthy, Ex-Deputy Mayor of Bangalore, Hemalatha Gopalaiah, Minister of Excise K Gopalaiah, and Ln. N.T. Arasu, President of KROA.

Currently, their products are available across 40 plus cities. The company opened its first offline store in Ahmedabad.

Speaking at the launch of the store, Co-Founder of Pee Safe, Srijana Bagaria, said, "When Pee Safe was founded, our focus was on helping to combat hygiene-related infection risks and discomforts experienced by the consumers. Since then, our portfolio has expanded significantly, with the pandemic only driving the demand even more. We are now strongly betting on the business of personal hygiene and sexual wellness through our brands Domina, FUR, Raho Safe and Pee Safe. In such a scenario, it was imperative to build on our offline presence so that we could cater more effectively to the customers. The opening of exclusive offline stores is a component of our brand growth and awareness building strategy. We are a digital-first brand but have moved with the times to adopt a hybrid retail model. We are happy to mark our presence in south India with this store."

Hemalatha Gopalaiah, Ex-Deputy Mayor, Bangalore, said that "Hygiene and sanitation are imperative especially at a time when a global pandemic has been wreaking havoc. Pee Safe is a forerunner in its domain and each of its products has a value add in the times we are living in currently. I congratulate the team and wish them success for the future."

Since its inception, Pee Safe has emerged as a brand that is disrupting the hygiene ecosystem and has grown to become the house of safe offering complete health and wellness.