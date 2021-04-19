Pledges to go ‘Evergreen’ this World Earth Day

Bengaluru: It's never too late to start a sustainable lifestyle and adopt eco-friendly practices for a better tomorrow. Well, at least not for the enthusiastic senior adults of the Evergreen Club community.

This World Earth Day (22nd April), Evergreen Club – a unique lifestyle and wellness digital community launched by Seniority – is hosting a series of virtual workshops dedicated to environmentally-conscious practices for older adults. The community platform will help seniors learn various ways in which they can maintain clean, ecological and climate-friendly surroundings, thereby giving them a sense of responsibility towards the environment.

The free workshops are being conducted in association with planet warriors like reCharkha, Daily Dump and independent experts who will teach, guide and demonstrate simple, sustainable habits that can be developed at home. Participants can learn about waste management, composting, recycling plastic, making crafts from waste, creating e-cards as smart alternatives to paper cards & using easy tips to reduce food waste.

The sessions can be accessed on Evergreen Club at no additional cost, on the website or by downloading the app.