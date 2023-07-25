Plots for farmers who lost land to NICE project: DCM DK Shivakumar promises

BENGALURU: The Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar assured that "necessary steps will be taken to provide land to the farmers who have lost their land due to the Nice Road Project".



The DCM gave this assurance when a delegation of farmers from Bengaluru's Sompur village met Shivakumar at Kumarakrupa guest house on Tuesday and submitted a report.

"It has been 23 years since our land was acquired for Nice Road. We have received the compensation amount for the land. But the promise of giving us a plot has not been fulfilled till now. If we ask the officials, they say that they have not received permission from the government. No plot has been allotted to any farmer. You should visit Sompur village and check the problems of the people there yourself and solve the problem.

I don't know who did the corruption in Nice Road. That is a matter for Nice and the government. Farmers who have lost their land should get justice. We had appealed when Yeddyurappa's government was there. At that time, the House Committee had made a report. We have taken up our problems with all the Govt. No one got any solution. You have to step forward and solve this problem. We hope that you will get justice," the farmers' delegation appealed to the DCM.





At the same time, "In 2003, compensation was given only for the land acquisition of some survey numbers, and the compensation was not given because the final notification was not issued in some survey numbers. But now they have proposed to give compensation money to the amount of the rate fixed in 2003 for that land acquisition," said the members of the delegation.



Responding to this, the Deputy Chief Minister said, "I have discussed this matter with the officials earlier. The Supreme Court has ordered that compensation should be given for the old rates under the KIADB Act and the BDA Act. I will speak about this matter in two days. I will review your request. The issue of location has come to my attention. Action will be taken to provide the plot. I will check the rest of the issues," he promised.