Police arrest notorious blackmailer targeting young women

Hubballi: A man has been arrested in Hubballi for allegedly exploiting and blackmailing young women under the guise of love. The accused, identified as 38-year-old Ashfaq Jogankoppa, is described as a “depraved individual” who manipulated vulnerable women, particularly from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, to fulfil his malicious intentions. Reports indicate that Jogankoppa lured his victims to a platform, where he would record private videos of them while engaging in inappropriate behaviour. He then used these recordings as leverage, threatening to release the videos if they did not comply with his demands. The police revealed that they have uncovered interactions involving more than ten women and young girls, all of whom were victims of his predatory behaviour. He operated a Xerox and mobile recharge store in Tippu Nagar and is said to have exploited female customers who visited his shop.

This sordid affair came to light following complaints from the parents of a minor girl, leading to a police investigation. During questioning, evidence was obtained on Jogankoppa’s mobile phone, revealing videos of multiple young women. Commissioner of Police N. Shashikumar stated that further cases will be registered based on the evidence collected. It was also revealed that the accused had taken advantage of an underage girl, who was residing with her grandmother after losing her parents.

The police acted swiftly to apprehend Jogankoppa from his shop in the old Hubbali area, ensuring that this notorious blackmailer faces justice for his heinous acts. Investigations are ongoing as authorities search for any additional victims and gather more evidence against the accused.