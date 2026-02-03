SIT probe underway in Roy suicide case: HM

Bengaluru: Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara on Monday said that the government would wait for the findings of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) before drawing any conclusions in the suicide case of noted businessman C.J. Roy.

Responding to allegations made by Roy’s close associates that he was under pressure and harassment from the Income Tax Department and the Enforcement Directorate, the Home Minister said unnecessary speculation should be avoided. “To ensure that there are no rumours or doubts, we immediately constituted an SIT. We will wait for its report to understand what exactly happened and who was responsible,” he said while speaking to reporters near Vidhana Soudha. Meanwhile, the SIT investigation into Roy’s death has gathered pace. Officers have begun recording statements from his family members and close associates. Investigators have also seized a personal diary maintained by Roy, in which he reportedly recorded details about his daily activities, meetings and business decisions. However, SIT officials clarified that the diary cannot be treated as a suicide note. “There is no specific reference to any reason for his death in the diary, nor is there any final message. It appears to be a routine personal journal,” an official said.

Police have also recovered the pistol used by Roy. Preliminary investigation has revealed that it was a Belgium-made mini soundless pistol and that it was likely a licensed weapon. The firearm and bullets have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for further examination.

The SIT has been formed under the leadership of Joint Commissioner of Police (West) C. Vamshikrishna. DCP Lokesh Jagalasar has been appointed as the investigating officer. The case registered at Ashoknagar Police Station has now been officially transferred to the SIT for detailed probe.