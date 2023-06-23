Police File 1,100 Page Charge Sheet on Metro Pillar Collapse Case

Bengaluru: In a significant development, more than five months following the tragic collapse of a metro pillar in Bengaluru, resulting in the untimely demise of a woman and her child, the police have taken a decisive step by submitting a comprehensive charge sheet to the court. The charge sheet holds 11 individuals accountable for the catastrophic disaster.

The unfortunate incident unfolded on January 10, as a couple, accompanied by their two children, was traveling on a two-wheeler near Nagavara. Tragically, a reinforcement cage from the Namma Metro project came crashing down upon them, snuffing out the lives of the mother, Tejaswini, and her son, Vihan, instantaneously.



In response to the calamity, the police registered a case at Govindapura Police Station, invoking relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further investigation into the incident involved consultations with esteemed institutions of national importance. Armed with the information gleaned from their reports, the police have compiled an extensive 1,100-page charge sheet.

According to credible sources, the charge sheet filed by the police enumerates charges against 11 individuals including engineers and professionals from the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) and the construction company involved in the project. The charges are primarily based on the findings and recommendations put forth by expert evaluations. These evaluations shed light on the alarming disregard for safety standards, a key contributing factor to the tragic loss of lives in this particular incident.

As the legal proceedings progress, it is imperative that the justice system conducts a thorough and impartial examination of the evidence presented in the charge sheet. The bereaved family and the larger community affected by this tragedy deserve nothing less than a fair and transparent process that will deliver justice and prevent such horrific incidents from occurring in the future.