Police probing every scam in professional manner: Bommai

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said those who are in trouble due to the professional investigation into various issues are criticising the 'impartial and fearless' police.

The statement came a day after the Congress accused Home Minister AragaJnanendra and Higher Education Minister Ashwath Narayan of allegedly shielding some accused in the police sub-inspector recruitment scam.

"Today the police is doing a good job. It is functioning fearlessly and impartially. They are investigating every scam in a professional manner, due to which some people are in trouble. Those in trouble are talking ill of the police. They are scared," Bommai said at the inauguration of the Nrupathunga University and the ground-breaking of its new academic block.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister for Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi, Jnanendra, Ashwath Narayan and DGP Praveen Sood were present on the occasion.

Speaking at the event, Bommai said, "We are not against any individual but we are only against crime. No one should give shelter to criminals. Those who are in trouble speak in a different tone."

Several officials were accused of being involved in the irregularities in the recruitment exam held in October last year for filling up 545 PSI posts.

The Bommai government annulled the examination following alleged large-scale irregularities. So far more than 30 people have been arrested in connection with the case while 10 are absconding. It is alleged that each candidate paid Rs 75 lakh to Rs 80 lakh to get selected for the post.