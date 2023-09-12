Pop-up your Ganesha Habba celebrations

Bengaluru: Ganesha, Vinayaka, Pillayar, Ganapati: call him by any name but he is India's favourite deity and the first god we pray to, to ensure our lives, work, and undertakings go smoothly. Isn't it natural to hope that the festival to honour Ganesha also goes smoothly? Tathaastu. It will.



Puja N Pujari is bringing you a great new way to celebrate the day. An all-inclusive, curated Ganesha Habba hamper that has all you need to pay tributes to Ganesha. The Ganesha Gift Box comes packed with eco-friendly Ganesha idol, and other essentials for worship - including flowers, a prayer book, incense sticks, and more. All you need is to just unbox the festival.

Puja N Pujari recognizes that modern living comes packed with many priorities and short deadlines. It also recognizes that Hindus want to feel connected to their culture and religion and that this identity is important to them. Puja N Pujari therefore decided to bridge the gap between the two.

Puja N Pujari knows that the biggest hassle Hindus of today have is arranging and coordinating various elements of a festival. The unavailability of materials, commodities, and facilitators such as the Pujari can be draining and tiring. The startup therefore takes over the task of providing pundits and essential puja material in one place. A one-stop solution to find experienced, highly knowledgeable Pujaris and Purohits, with expertise in a language of your choice, and carefully selected and specially packed materials such as incense, camphor, flowers, and other sacred and holy items. All in a budget of your choosing.

Founded by Dr. Mahesh Kottapalli, MD and Kalpaja Dalavoi Adhikesavulu, Puja N Pujari has a presence in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and in Texas, USA. The company is looking to expand to other cities in India as well as abroad.