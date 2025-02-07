Porter Two-Wheeler Used as Ride-Hailing Alternative, Sparks Buzz

Heavy traffic congestion and ongoing challenges with ride-hailing services in Bengaluru have once again sparked online conversations. A social media post featuring an unconventional commute choice has gone viral.

A user identified as Pathik shared an image of himself utilizing a Porter two-wheeler—an app typically designed for transporting goods—when conventional ride-hailing options were unavailable. The image, posted on February 6, quickly gained traction. In his post, he humorously noted his alternative mode of transport, stating, “Had to porter myself to office today because no Ola, Uber.”

The post has drawn over 32,000 views and numerous comments, with users reacting to the unique solution with humor. One user commented, “Modern problems require modern solutions, huh?” Another quipped, “Traffic-king,” making a pun on Bengaluru’s infamous road congestion. A third added, “Hecker Bhai Hecker,” joining the conversation with a lighthearted remark.

Commuters in Bengaluru frequently report difficulties in securing app-based rides, particularly during peak hours. The rising fares, limited availability of cabs, and sudden cancellations by drivers contribute to daily frustrations. While platforms like Ola, Uber, and Rapido continue to dominate the ride-hailing sector, some users explore alternatives due to reliability concerns.

In a separate incident, a commuter using Rapido shared an unexpected experience on social media. Stuck in traffic on the Marathahalli flyover, the user received an automated safety alert from the app. The alert was triggered due to the vehicle remaining stationary for an extended period. The commuter humorously addressed the situation, posting, “Rapido just asked if I am safe because apparently my auto hadn't moved in a while. Brother in Christ, I am not in danger, I’m just on Marathahalli bridge.”

Ride-hailing platforms implement automated safety checks to monitor inactive vehicles, aiming to ensure passenger security. However, in cases of severe congestion, such alerts often highlight Bengaluru’s persistent traffic challenges rather than safety concerns.