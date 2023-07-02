Post-menopausal care: Life begins at 51!

Bengaluru: Biologically a woman’s life can be divided into 3 phases: the pubertal phase, the reproductive phase, and then the climacteric or the post-menopausal phase. Menopause is one of the most important events in the female reproductive life cycle, being a transition from the reproductive to the non-reproductive stage. It is a milestone that may have a negative influence on the quality of life and one that brings in several physiological changes that permanently affect the lives of women. Seventy-five percent of women experience menopausal symptoms and in a quarter it is severe.

Throwing insight on menopausal care, Dr Suman Singh, Senior Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Birthright by Rainbow Children’s Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, Bangalore says “The natural age of menopause is influenced by genetic, ethnic, and environmental factors, and is defined by the absence of menses for 1 year. There are approximately 1 billion women worldwide past the age of menopause. In India, the average age of menopause is 46 years and across the world, it is 51 years. So essentially a woman spends about 1/3 of her life after menopause, now that is a significant number.”

“It is now appreciated that several important metabolic and cardiovascular disease risks emerge during the menopausal transition. Many important conditions occur in the 10–15 years after menopause, including weight gain and obesity, metabolic syndrome, diabetes, osteoporosis, arthritis, cardiovascular disease, dementia, genitourinary symptoms secondary to diminishing estrogen-related atrophy and cancer; Therefore, the occurrence of menopause heralds an important opportunity to institute preventative strategies. These strategies will lead to improved quality of life and decreased mortality.”

“It is therefore important to have specialized clinics that cater to the specific needs of women during these important transitional years and also offer a platform for health checks and cancer screening which is vital for a long and healthy productive life.” Says Dr. Suman. Some women can have early menopause defined as the cessation of the period before the age of 40 years. It’s also called premature ovarian insufficiency or premature ovarian failure. Recent data in the past two years have shown that the prevalence is higher than previously thought and occurs in 3·5 per cent of women. Women who have had surgical menopause at an early age, and those individuals with premature ovarian insufficiency, are at increased risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, and cognitive decline unless they receive hormone therapy.

There is a culture of ignorance and isolation around menopause. “For generations, millions and millions of women have suffered the symptoms in silence,” says Oprah Winfrey. It’s time to bring it to the forefront, have open discussions, and empower our women with positive healthcare tools to reinvent themselves. Women should be able to feel healthy, vibrant, energetic, and attractive at every decade. This is the first of our series of 5 articles that we wish to bring out to educate our readers about the importance of

appropriate care during these golden years. After all, for the

mature woman life begins

at 51.