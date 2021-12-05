Prime Minister's Visit To Bengaluru Has Been Postponed, Though Citizens Are Pleased With The Road Repairs

Prime Minister Modi was set to arrive in Bengaluru for the opening of the Bengaluru Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE) on Monday. Irrespective of the PM's visit being postponed, local citizens are relieved that their long-standing need for better roads has eventually met their expectations.



The Higher Education Department and BASE sources said that they have no idea about the reason for the visit has been postponed further. According to a government official, the visit has been postponed due to a notification from the central government. NR Bhanumurthy, the vice-chancellor of the BASE, acknowledged that the Prime Minister's visit had been canceled, but the event had been postponed and that the new date will be announced later.

Residents in Nagarabhavi, as well as those in and near Jnanabharati, are thanking Prime Minister for the road repairs. This was one of the local stretches that had been overlooked for years. They appreciate the Prime Minister's visit, as it aided in the restoration of the road. A jubilant Nagarabhavi resident exclaimed that it is something that hasn't been done in years. According to a Bangalore University professor, he commutes from Nagarabhavi to the Jnanabharati campus every day. He used to blame the authorities every day for the terrible roads for the past few years but after a long period of time, he felt joyful as things had finally changed.