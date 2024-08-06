Prison authorities flout rules, allow more visitors to meet Darshan

Bengaluru: Actor Darshan and gang are in Bangalore Central Jail in connection with the Chitradurga Renukaswamy murder case. It has been 45 days since Darshan went to jail. Now there is an allegation that Darshan is allowed to meet more visitors by the jail authorities. In the RTI application, the list of Darshan’s visitors has been revealed.

There is a court order that only close relatives are allowed to see the accused. However, the jail authorities have also allowed friends to visit Darshan. In the court order, five have been allowed to meet Darshan and time allotted to meet is for half an hour. However, the jail authorities flouted the jail rules and allowed the visitors. In addition to this, documents have been created. When the RTI query was asked on Jail visitors diary in Prajwal Revanna case. Then they replied that the visitor diary is computerized. But in Darshan case they have given visitors’ diary of visitors.

Those who go for darshan visit should write in the diary in their own handwriting. However, the documents given by the prison authorities have been written by someone else. Thus, RTI activist Narasimhamurthy has alleged that there is a huge illegality in the matter of visitors visiting Darshan in the jail.

A total of 30 people visited between June 25 and July 26. 30 people including his wife Vijayalakshmi and his brother Dinakar have visited.

Darshan’s wife Vijayalakshmi has visited him four times. Darshan’s mother Meena visited on July 1 and Darshan’ brother Dinkar has visited him 3 times. In the RTI application, the list of visits made to meet Darshan has come to light.

On June 24, wife Vijayalakshmi visited Darshan. On June 29, actress Rakshita met Darshan, mentioned as a friend.

On July 1, Darshan’s mother and brother Dinakar. On July 2, Samatha met Darshan, mentioned as sister in the book. On July 10, wife Vijayalakshmi, son Vinish, Sushanth (co-brother), Chandrasekhar son-in-law met. On July 11, actors Dhanvir, Chandrasekhar, Nagesh, Sunil, Shivakumar met. On July 15, wife Vijayalakshmi, Nitin, Dinkar, Anusha Shetty. On July 19, Darshan Putnannaiah, Raghava, Tarun Kishore, Hemantha, Naveen, Kirtan, Kumar visited. On July 22, Vinod Prabhakar, Dinakar, Sushantha Naidu, Srinivas, Vijayalakshmi visited. On July 25, actor Sadhu kokila, Satchidananda, Harikrishna, Ramamurthy and Bhojaraja has visited.

A total of 30 people visited Darshan during one month period from June 24 to July 25. Thus the question arises whether the law is

being violated.