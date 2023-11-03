Prize Cheques to Dasara artists bounce, BJP accuses congress government of mismanagement

Mysuru: The state BJP has severely criticised the congress government after the cheques issued to artists who performed in the Mysuru Dasara celebration was bounced.

The state Congress government is already under scrutiny for allegedly seeking a commission from Dussehra artists. Now, the government is facing embarrassment as prize checks distributed during the Nadhabba Dussehra event have bounced. In a series of tweets BJP severely criticised the government.

The artists who were expecting their well-deserved rewards had to deal with the mismanagement, which resulted in the money being withdrawn from the awardee's account. The BJP expressed strong disapproval, characterizing the situation as the government taking money from its citizens. Adding to the controversy, Challakere MLA Raghumurthy was reported to have taken legal action against members of the public who were filing complaints about this issue. This led to questions directed at Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar, seeking clarification on the matter.

The incident has raised concerns about the behavior of some legislators who seem to disregard the concerns of their constituents. BJP urged CM Siddaramaiah to take appropriate action against legislators exhibiting such behavior, as it is perceived as a threat to the democratic principles of the state.