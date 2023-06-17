Protests across dists on June 20 against central government: DKS

Bengaluru: “The central government and the Food Authority of India denying permission to purchase rice necessary for the implementation of the prestigious scheme Anna Bhagya of the state of Karnataka is a testimony to BJP’s hate politics and anti-poor policies. “Karnataka Congress will protest against this on June 20 in all the district centers of the state and create awareness among the people,” KPCC president and DCM DK Shivakumar said.

Speaking at a media conference at the KPCC office on Friday, he clarified that the Congress government is committed to providing 10 kg of rice under the Anna Bhagya Yojana. As he said in this case, “Congress had announced five guarantees. The friends of the opposition party have been making many criticisms about its implementation. We have shown our commitment by issuing the first order on the first day the government came. In the second cabinet meeting, we decided the implementation time of this project. We will not reply to the criticism of opposition parties. We believe in the saying “criticism dies, work lives”.

In a series of inputs, the DCM said: ‘BJP national president Nadda had said during the election campaign that if the BJP loses, central funding will stop. Now he has kept his word by denying Karnataka state the opportunity to buy rice. The Prime Minister had stated that he would work in a coalition system. But the BJP president threatened the voters” DKS said.

‘This is a proof of BJP’s hate politics. The corrupt BJP government has defied the votes cast by the people for the Congress party. Betraying the poor. They have hit on the stomach of the poor. BJP is a party that betrays the poor. Protests will be held on behalf of the party in all the district centers of the state on June 20th to condemn this betrayal by the Centre. MLAs of respective districts should participate in this protest.’

‘We will give 10 kg of rice even if the central government does not give it. Anna Bhagya Yojana will be implemented. Chief Ministers and Ministers are discussing with other states. It does not mean that we cannot buy rice in the open market. It is a union system. We requested to purchase rice through the existing system and process in the country. We have asked FCI for procurement in a transparent system.”

When asked about the clarification of the FCI officials that the FCI policy has changed and they have written a letter without the knowledge of our officials, he said, ‘Isn’t it clear that the Food Authority of India has no control over their officials?.’ When asked about the implementation of the Gruhalakshmi Yojana, he said, “We are ready to implement the Gruhalakshmi Yojana.”. Applications will be invited through online. A separate app can be created for this. Everyone will be allowed to submit their application through their own smartphone,” he said.

What is the government’s next step if it is not possible to buy rice from other states? When asked whether we could have protested in Delhi instead of protesting in the district centres, he said, ‘We are contacting states that grow more rice. We do not disclose who we contact. If revealed, they are also threatened not to sell rice. This scheme is not only for Congressmen. Available to all party supporters, voters. Thus, we are confident that the MPs of the state will support our struggle.” Minister MC Sudhakar, KPCC working president Salim Ahmed, Chandrappa, MLA Srinivas Mane, MLC Dinesh Gooligowda, NSUI state president Kirti Ganesh were present.