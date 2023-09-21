Live
- US NIH rolls out clinical trial of HIV vaccine
- SC to hear plea seeking action against TN Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Friday
- Assembly digitisation will enhance efficiency of MLAs: Punjab CM
- Army installs National Flag at War Memorial in J&K's Poonch
- Cisco to acquire cybersecurity leader Splunk for $28 bn in GenAI era
- Exercise right to vote to elect righteous: Additional Collector
- Punjab CM seeks Governor’s intervention for release of central fund of Rs 5,637 crore
- No Constitutional transgression: RS Chairman Dhankhar slams Venugopal
- She Teams caught 55 people red handed for teasing women at Ganesh Pandals in Hyd
- JICA and 8 Japanese organisations supporting IIT Hyderabad host Japan Week
Just In
Protests erupt in Karnataka after Supreme Court refuses to interfere with orders on release of Cauvery water to TN
Highlights
The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to interfere with existing orders on the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, following which protests erupted in different parts of the state.
Bengaluru/New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to interfere with existing orders on the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, following which protests erupted in different parts of the state.
Karnataka has been maintaining that it is not in a position to release water, taking into account its own need for drinking water and irrigation for standing crops in the Cauvery basin areas, as there has been water scarcity due to deficit monsoon rains.
However, the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) on Monday asked Karnataka to continue releasing 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for another 15 days, after the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) made such a recommendation last week.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS