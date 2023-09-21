Protests erupt in Karnataka after Supreme Court refuses to interfere with orders on release of Cauvery water to TN

Bengaluru/New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to interfere with existing orders on the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, following which protests erupted in different parts of the state.

Karnataka has been maintaining that it is not in a position to release water, taking into account its own need for drinking water and irrigation for standing crops in the Cauvery basin areas, as there has been water scarcity due to deficit monsoon rains.

However, the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) on Monday asked Karnataka to continue releasing 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for another 15 days, after the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) made such a recommendation last week.