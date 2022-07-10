PRR project: Farmers threaten protest on July 12 if compensation is not fixed

Bengaluru: The farmers whose land has been notified for acquisition for the proposed Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) project threaten to hold a protest in front of the office of the Bengaluru Development Authority on July 12 if compensation is not announced as per the Centr's Land Acquisition and Rehabilitation Act, 2013.

The BDA had planned in 2005 for development of a 65-km ring road in northern part of Bengaluru. A preliminary notification was issued to acquire 1,810 acres of farmers' land. But till now no development work has been taken up. Due to this, the farmer of this part are devastated. Peripheral Land Acquisition Farmers Protest Committee member Srinivasa alleged that despite many requests to the BDA and the government, no decision has been taken on compensate for the farmers.

On January 1, 2022, the Supreme Court Justice Abdul Nazir had directed that the Land Acquisition and Resettlement Act, 2013 does not apply to BDA. It directed that the compensation should be fixed as per the BDA Act, which comes under the Act of 1894.

Currently, the market price of one acre in this area is Rs 4 to Rs 5 crore. The members of the committee alleged that the representatives of all the parties were running real estate business in the area. "We are willing to provide land for ring road project for the development of Bengaluru. But under the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, the price should be fixed. Otherwise let this plan be cancelled." He said that despite fighting for 18 years, no action has been taken till now, which is a proof of BDA's irresponsibility.