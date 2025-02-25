  • Menu
Purandara Utsava Celebrated with Grandeur at Sri Puthige Matha in Raleigh, USA

Purandara Utsava Celebrated with Grandeur at Sri Puthige Matha in Raleigh, USA
Raleigh, USA: The Purandara Utsava 2025, organised by the Sri Krishna Vrindavana team in North Carolina, was celebrated with grandeur on February 22 at Sri Puthige Matha.

The festivities commenced at 7 AM with a goshthi, musical performances, and a grand procession. More than 400 artists, including children and adults, participated in a series of events that featured devotional singing, classical dance performances, Purandara Dasa’s compositions, and traditional folk arts like Yakshagana. The celebrations extended late into the night, concluding at 10:30 PM, drawing thousands of devotees from various regions.

A dedicated team of volunteers from Sri Krishna Vrindavana ensured smooth arrangements, providing breakfast, lunch, and dinner for all attendees.

A remarkable aspect of the event was the enthusiastic participation of youngsters born and raised in the USA, who wholeheartedly embraced Indian traditions, language, art, and spiritual heritage. Their devotion and passion made many attendees feel as if they had been transported back to India.

The event served as a testament to the unwavering commitment of the Indian diaspora in preserving and promoting their cultural and spiritual roots in a land thousands of miles away. Organisers, artists, and volunteers were lauded for their dedication and efforts in making the Purandara Utsava a resounding success.

